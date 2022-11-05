Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019If Sky Is the Limit, Then What Else Does 'Aasman' Stand For in Urdu Poetry?

If Sky Is the Limit, Then What Else Does 'Aasman' Stand For in Urdu Poetry?

In this episode of Urdunama, we will explore the many meanings and other contexts of the sky which is limitless.
Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Published:

We explore the many meanings of Aasman in this episode

|

Photo Credit: The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>We explore the many meanings of Aasman in this episode</p></div>

Aasman meaning sky stands for hopes and possibilities, in Urdu poetry. Sometimes it is also used in the context of heartaches and tragedies.

In this episode of Urdunama, we will explore the many meanings and other contexts of the sky which is limitless. 

Rafaqaton ka miri us ko dhyan kitna tha, Zamin le li magar asman chhod gaya
Parveen Shakir
Also ReadPodcast: Do I Like The Legend of Maula Jatt?

Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.

Also ReadHalloween Special Podcast: 'Jashn-e-Aaseb' with Bhoot-Pret & Evil Spirits

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT