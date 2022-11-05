Podcast: Do I Like Phone Bhoot?

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast: Do I Like Phone Bhoot?

It won't give you much to take away when you leave the theatre but will keep you entertained for its runtime.
Pratikshya Mishra
Pratikshya Mishra reviews the film starring Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Ishan Khattar and Katrina Kaif

Very clearly inspired by the Ghostbusters from Hollywood, Phone Booth is a true 'desi' film, ripe with references from the actors' other characters, Hindi films at large and even advertisements. It won't give you much to take away when you leave the theatre but will keep you entertained for its runtime, for sure. 

Tune in to listen to my full review!

Sometimes Siddhant and Ishaan seem to forget that they need to push everything up to a 100 and that’s when the film actually works.
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

