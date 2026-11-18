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The Opposition is bonding with short intervals, and the last two shows—the rally at Ramlila Ground over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on 1 November, and now Sonia Gandhi’s book launch on 16 November—seem to have achieved a key goal: Gandhi family in the lead.
The front-row spotlight on the Opposition leaders at the launch of Belonging: A Journey of Love also rekindles Congress’ hopes to strike the chemistry that had shaped the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-I in 2004.
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav sounded sanguine penning his thoughts on the book launch, as he wrote, “Let us come together and write a book in which we write a revolution of change.” Indeed, he wrote on the virtues of books and publishing. Yet, Yadav looked comforted at the warmth shown to him and his wife, Dimple Yadav.
The Congress’ heavyweights, including chief ministers of party-ruled states and senior functionaries, took backseats at the book launch event in the national capital. From Omar Abdullah to Hemant Soren, from Supriya Sule to C Joseph Vijay, from Akhilesh Yadav to Abhishek Banerjee, the Congress with Sonia’s book launch has sent a clear message to regional Opposition outfits that they belong to a Congress-led grouping.
Political spicing of the event was unmistakable as former Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, showed up as well. A few weeks ago, Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had praised Singh, spotlighting him as a military historian.
Political heat is already soaring in Punjab as the state heads to Assembly elections early next year.
The 11 November launch of Sonia’s memoir was well-timed for primetime domination by the Congress ahead of the start of the poll seasons. Days ahead of the formal launch, the book unleashed an unprecedented carpet-bombing to capture media spotlight. Tactfully planned, the pre-launch media outreach grabbed the national attention to personal tales of the Congress matriarch.
Indian politics accords premium to emotional connect of leaders with the people. The long era of Congress domination in the Indian politics had also been shaped by deep emotional connect of the people with the party, principally due to Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. That legacy held late Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi steadily in the Indian politics.
In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi grabbed the emotional pivot by wedding its “cultural nationalism” into a political Hindutva.
Sonia’s first-person accounts of sacrifices of leading the lights of her family could be seen as clear attempts to wrest the nationalism plank from the BJP. In that, she drops a deep emotional anchor for the Congress, as well as the Opposition.
At a time when the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had imploded after the Assembly elections in West Bengal, a former chief minister from the Congress had told this writer, “The regional Opposition outfits will soon understand that they will need to come closer to the Congress for sake of their own survival.”
After episodes of splitting the Congress legislature party in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, the BJP revealed its ease in rupturing even regional outfits to send residual parties on margins of politics. Mamata Banerjee met for long hours with Sonia close on the heels of her losing the state elections, potentially to set the pot stirring for Opposition bonding with the Congress.
Leading to the 2029 general elections, a semi-final is almost shaping up for 2027, as seven states—Punjab, UP, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat—go to the polls. The BJP has to defend five of these states, while the Congress has just Himachal Pradesh to defend. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which stays away from the Congress tent, will seek a fresh mandate in Punjab.
Except for UP, the Congress is the main political rival of the BJP in six other poll-bound states. In UP, Akhilesh Yadav leads the Opposition charge, and the Gandhi family, by according visible warmth to him and his wife, has already signalled that the Samajwadi Party (SP) is being treated with care.
In UP, the Opposition fragmentation suits the BJP and the joining of hands of Chandrashekhar Azad with Asaduddin Owaisi has potentially signalled division in the ranks in the western parts of the state. Yet a larger Opposition unity hinges on the Congress’ ability to embrace pragmatic politics for seat adjustment with the SP.
In the 2027 poll season, the AAP with its past role in splitting the Opposition votes in Gujarat polls in 2022 remains a weak spot for a unity plank. Additionally, DMK also remains a headache for the Opposition unity plank, though fairly compensated by Vijay’s TVK.
Overall, Sonia Gandhi has shown that she remains an Opposition pivot even though she has ceased to be a poll campaigner. Her book launch event may just have added a powerful glue to the Opposition unity.
(Manish Anand is a senior Delhi-based journalist, who has covered the UP politics since the 2009 elections. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
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