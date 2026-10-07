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TVK’s INDIA Entry Comes With a Question: How Far Will Vijay Go Against the BJP?

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's entry brings popular appeal to the Opposition, but the bet on national numbers remains

John J Kennedy
Published
Opinion
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The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) entry into the Tamil Nadu unit of the INDIA bloc raises three interrelated questions. What does it do to the INDIA bloc when the ruling party in Tamil Nadu joins it? What does the shift mean for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which was the Congress’s principal ally in the state?

And, more importantly, can TVK’s commitment to an alliance whose principal national purpose is to oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) be trusted when it has shown reluctance to confront the BJP and the Union government on several issues?

There is an irony here that should not be missed. In 2018, DMK president MK Stalin was among the first major opposition leaders to publicly propose Rahul Gandhi’s name for Prime Minister. The DMK and Congress subsequently built one of the more stable opposition alliances in the country.

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Topics:  Opposition   Vijay   Members Only 

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