TVK’s INDIA Entry Comes With a Question: How Far Will Vijay Go Against the BJP?

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) entry into the Tamil Nadu unit of the INDIA bloc raises three interrelated questions. What does it do to the INDIA bloc when the ruling party in Tamil Nadu joins it? What does the shift mean for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which was the Congress’s principal ally in the state?

And, more importantly, can TVK’s commitment to an alliance whose principal national purpose is to oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) be trusted when it has shown reluctance to confront the BJP and the Union government on several issues?