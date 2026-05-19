What Samajwadi Party's 'PDA' Formula Can Learn from TMC's Bengal Debacle

Just after a day of Trinamool Congress’ defeat in the politically charged elections of 2026, Samajwadi Party’s chief Akhilesh Yadav called on the central government to implement the Women Reservation Act (2023) that provides one third quota for women in Parliament, State, and Delhi assembly. He further stated that they would raise this issue every week till the ruling party does not abide by the said Act.

Coming in the immediate aftermath of opposition’s humiliating defeat in West Bengal, and in the wake of incoming Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly elections, the statement signifies more than what is apparently visible.

It is a direct attempt to sediment the women voters, that are said to be increasingly driven to the ruling party. Especially as the Prime Minister, addressing the party’s supporters after conquering Bengal, roped in the Samajwadi Party for betraying the women by opposing the reservation Bill, the stake for Akhilesh vis-à-vis the women's reservation issue is significant.

The party cannot afford to be in perceptory disadvantage which could seamlessly turn into electoral disadvantage, given the ruling party’s near-perfect PR machinery.