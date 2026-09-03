Cockroaches 4, Government 0: A Scorecard of Retreats

It is the response to the rising democratic consciousness that has forced the Supreme Court and the government to announce that it is withdrawing FIRs lodged against the youths and students brutally beaten up on 20 July. Though the battle is still half won as the government has declared it will not withdraw FIRs against those who have criminal antecedents, which can prove to be an alibi to harass a few in future.

But then, that is a story for the future. In the present, the story is simple. That democracy is not the name of a one-way path, democracy is a two-way process.

So, the march of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on 5 September has been withdrawn. This is no mean achievement for the Gen-Z movement only a few weeks old. This is no mean achievement, the context being, a senior retired government officer is still being picked up from his morning walk, taken to the police station and interrogated for nine hours by Delhi police. It is CJP’s fourth back-to-back victory.

First was obviously when the central education minister Dharmendra Pradhan was asked to resign by the central government. This was the first resignation of a cabinet minister in the last twelve years under social and political pressure. This was the government that used to boast to boast of 'no resignations' under the Modi regime.

Then was the turn of chairman of the Bar Council of India, Mannan Kumar Mishra. He, out of his stupidity, issued an order to state bar councils that the students of 2026 batch of NALSAR should not be admitted to the bar, which meant that these students could not practice law after passing out from the university. Mishra had also asked NALSAR to enquire and file a report about the students who were protesting against the invitation of CJI for the convocation ceremony. Within two hours, Mishra had to withdraw his order sent to state bar councils, and in the next two and half hours, he had to withdraw the entire order. Now, he might lose his chairmanship too.