'Cockroach Comment For Those With Fake Degrees,' Clarifies CJI Surya Kant

During the hearing on 15 May 2026, CJI Surya Kant remarked on the prevalence of individuals with questionable qualifications in the legal field, noting that there were "youngsters like cockroaches who are not getting employment in the profession" and who turn to social media and RTI activism. Clarification issued by the CJI stressed that these comments were not a generalisation about all youth but were directed at those undermining professional standards.