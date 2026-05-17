'Cockroach Comment For Those With Fake Degrees,' Clarifies CJI Surya Kant

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issued a clarification on 16 May 2026 regarding his oral remarks made during a Supreme Court hearing, after reports circulated that he had likened unemployed youth to "cockroaches" and "parasites." The clarification stated that his comments were directed solely at individuals entering professions such as law with fake or bogus degrees, not at the youth of the country.
As highlighted by Bar and Bench, CJI Surya Kant expressed pain over the misquotation of his remarks by sections of the media. He stated that his criticism was aimed at those who have entered the legal profession and other fields using fraudulent qualifications, describing such individuals as "parasites" who undermine the integrity of noble professions.
According to Live Law, CJI Surya Kant clarified, "It is totally baseless to suggest that I criticised the youth of our nation. Not only am I proud of our present and future human resource, but every youth of India inspires me." He further emphasised that his observations were specifically about those who use fake degrees to enter professions like law, media, and social media.
During the hearing on 15 May 2026, CJI Surya Kant remarked on the prevalence of individuals with questionable qualifications in the legal field, noting that there were "youngsters like cockroaches who are not getting employment in the profession" and who turn to social media and RTI activism. Clarification issued by the CJI stressed that these comments were not a generalisation about all youth but were directed at those undermining professional standards.
"What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar with the aid of fake and bogus degrees. Such persons have sneaked into media, social media, and other noble professions and hence they are like parasites," CJI Surya Kant stated.
Further details revealed that the controversy arose during the hearing of a contempt petition concerning the process of conferring senior designation in the Delhi High Court. The CJI and Justice Joymalya Bagchi questioned the authenticity of some advocates' degrees and discussed the broader issue of fake qualifications in the legal profession.
Media coverage of the incident led to widespread discussion online, with some outlets reporting that the CJI had made disparaging remarks about unemployed youth. However, analysis showed that the CJI’s clarification was categorical in denying any intent to criticise the youth of India.
"It is not an exaggeration to say that Indian youth have great regard and respect for me, and I too see them as the pillars of a developed India," CJI Surya Kant affirmed in his statement.
In the aftermath, reporting indicated that the CJI’s remarks were made in the context of concerns about the integrity of the legal profession and the need to address the issue of fake degrees, rather than as a commentary on the employability or character of India’s youth.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.