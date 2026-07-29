Jantar Mantar: How India Contains Dissent Without Banning It

On 20 July, the political meaning of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest changed without its demands changing. Thousands of young people had assembled in New Delhi seeking accountability for examination failures and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They remained recognised as protesters while they occupied Jantar Mantar.

Once they began moving towards Parliament, however, they were confronted with barricades, batons, and tear gas. The decisive act was not speech but movement.