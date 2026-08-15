The NALSAR Row Raises a Bigger Question: Who Should Govern Law Universities?

The BCI approached NALSAR as a professional body asking the university to act. NALSAR responded by turning to the institution created by its own statute to decide whether it should do so. Yet the BCI itself has representation in that institution.

There is no inherent contradiction in the profession having a voice in the education of future lawyers. The question is whether a structure designed at the birth of the NLU experiment still draws the right boundary between professional advice and university administration.

That distinction becomes especially important when the issue before a university has little to do with curriculum, classroom standards or professional training, and instead concerns how the institution deals with its students, teachers or internal affairs.

The NALSAR controversy therefore leaves behind a question larger than the particular disagreement that produced it. India has spent nearly four decades building national law universities as centres of higher education in their own right. Their relationship with the profession need not remain tied forever to institutional arrangements inherited from the first law school.

The BCI’s presence inside NALSAR’s Executive Council was designed to bring the Bar into legal education. August 13 showed why it may now be worth asking a different question: when does participation by the profession stop being educational input and begin to blur the university’s authority to govern itself?

(V Venkatesan has covered Indian politics, Parliament, and the Supreme Court of India for over three decades. He was Senior Associate Editor with Frontline and later Editor of The Leaflet. He is currently Contributing Editor at Supreme Court Observer. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)