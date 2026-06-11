Exam Chaos and Student Suicides: The Human Cost of NTA's Failures

(Trigger Warning: Mentions of suicide and bullying. If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

Dharmendra Pradhan had recently announced 21 June as the date for the National Eligibilty-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) re-examination after the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 12 May, cancelled the earlier attempt which took place in the first week of May, with over 22 lakh applicants. The cancellation was done citing a question paper leak as the cause.

The paper leak, coupled with the cancellation of the exam, ignited doubt, fear, and hopelessness in students across the country. These developments therefore, had a drastic effect on student and their families, with many allegedly taking their own lives under stress.

This is the story of the many young lives lost due to mismanagement, systemic failures, and government neglect.