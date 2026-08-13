Mohan Bhagwat’s Gen Z Outreach Signals Trouble for the Modi-Shah Model

The decision of the Union Cabinet to include caste enumeration in the Census was preceded with Bhagwat’s meeting with the Prime Minister. The dots when connected led to the interpretation that Bhagwat somehow persuaded the Modi government to change the views on the caste census.

If he has such a heft, why did he not just dial Modi and tell him to talk to the agitating youth at Jantar Mantar?

The answer to the question lies in the fact that Bhagwat is aware of Modi and the BJP asserting autonomy in functioning. It’s worthwhile to recall that the RSS almost held two sessions in a year in different cities for the first seven years of the Modi government in which ministers came to listen to feedback and prescriptions for policy course corrections. That exercise afterwards gradually ceased.