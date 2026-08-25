Why Did It Take Rahul Gandhi to Get a Pellet Gun Victim an FIR?

That Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, himself had to go to Police Station to get an FIR registered in the case of pellet gun injuries suffered by Sahil Lochab during the protest march to Parliament on the 20 July, reflects very poorly of the functioning of the police.

Lochab perhaps was compelled to approach Rahul Gandhi after he had failed in his multiple attempts to get the FIR filed after his discharge from the hospital.

Refusal of the police to lodge FIR in this case is against the provisions of law.

Pellet gun is a dangerous weapon, as per Section 118 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and voluntarily causing hurt or grievous injury through its use is a cognisable offence. This makes it incumbent upon the police to lodge an FIR when use of it is reported. The Delhi Police should have filed a FIR ab-initio.

By doing so, the police could have avoided the eventuality of the LoP to accompany Lochab to police authorities and threatening dharna and thus creating negative optics for the Government of India.