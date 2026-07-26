Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation: Inside the Modi-RSS Bid to Contain the Crisis

On Saturday, 26 July, the five-week-long student protest movement led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which culminated in the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and dealt a major blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image, came to an end.

Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in unison, read the writing on the wall that the CJP protest posed an extraordinary challenge—not just to the image of the Central government, but also the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s prospects in the big election cycle unveiling from February 2027.

The RSS is learnt to have shared blunt feedback with the Prime Minister of a major rupture in the core constituency of the BJP on account of the police action against the CJP protestors on 20 July when they had launched their ‘Chalo Sansad' march.

Sources told The Quint the Prime Minister took personal charge of the damage-control effort, adding that instructions to the government's interlocutors—Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh—were clear: