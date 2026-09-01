Is Mohan Bhagwat's Lament Against ‘Me, Myself’ Politics a Message for Modi?

Bhagwat spoke of influencing policies in his MSG remarks in New York. That suggests that the RSS has a wish list on the policy front. The RSS regularly holds “Samanway Baithak”, or coordination meetings, in which all its affiliates take part, including the BJP. This meeting is actually seen as the forum through which the RSS and its other affiliates communicate their priorities to the BJP, which in turn conveys the message to the government.

The RSS, per insiders, is growing alarmed that the excessive centralisation of leadership is now showing visible signs of governance gaps, as well as creating a political void within the BJP.

While it may be said that the youth has seen past the façade of shining 'brand Modi' in the course of their three-week-long protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, the RSS' concerns did not emerge after the protests alone.

The RSS has indeed been counting the episodes — the Modi government couldn’t deliver on the National Education Policy 2020, a key interest area of the Nagpur-headquartered outfit; the social rupture after the contentious UGC resolution; the furore over the Aravalli rule (stayed by the Supreme Court); Modi’s US foreign policy, which has alarmed the RSS and its affiliates on economic issues; and, worryingly for the RSS, the deepening of the caste divide.

Lately, the RSS has been dropping hints of eagerness to not be seen as being clubbed with the BJP. To this effect, the RSS has intensified its own outreach. The RSS leaders have been discussing the risks of being seen through the BJP prism as the Modi-centric governance model and politics of the BJP begin to reveal cracks.

(Author is a senior Delhi-based journalist, who for over two decades has reported on the BJP, the RSS, and the PMO. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)