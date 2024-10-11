Omar Abdullah's Limitations as CM and 4 Other Takeaways From J&K Elections

Omar Abdullah, the vice-president of the National Conference (NC), is all set to become the first chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir ever since the former state was demoted to the status of a union territory in 2019.

Having fought an election characterised by shrill rhetoric against the Centre, Abdullah on 8 October surprised the public by striking a conciliatory note when he batted for a “healthy relationship with the Union government” and stressed the need to keep the issue of the reinstatement of Article 370 — a key poll plank for his party — “aside for a moment.”

Abdullah also appears to have been cognisant of the demand to assuage the voters in Jammu so that they “do not feel that this is not their government.”