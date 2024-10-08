J&K Elections: Congress' Failure Could Sharpen Communal and Other Faultlines

The temporarily forgotten divide between Hindus and Muslims is sure to deepen in, and between, Jammu and Kashmir—thanks in part to the Congress’s incredible political blindness. For, only two Hindus have been elected among the majority (48/90, with five nominees with voting rights to come) that the National Conference-Congress alliance won in the new union territory's assembly—both on NC tickets.

For the sake of representation, two of the three Hindu independents who have won from the Jammu region (including Satish Sharma, the son of former MP Madan Lal Sharma) ought to be included as ministers, now that even Congress heavyweights like Raman Bhalla and Lal Singh have lost their seats—and Harsh Dev Singh of the Panther’s Party too.