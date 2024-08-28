J&K Polls: Shabir Shah, Barkati et al May Pull Down NC-Congress to BJP’s Benefit

[This is Part II of a three-part curtain-raiser on the J&K assembly elections scheduled between 18 September and 1 October. Read Part I here.]

The BJP’s preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir got off to a rocky start, with its first list of candidates being hastily withdrawn amid protests by workers. Behind the scenes, the party’s two former deputy chief ministers and a leader from the traditionally rambunctious Surankote were apparently among those who threw down the gauntlet.

They were up in arms against those who had recently joined the party being given tickets in the first list, which, it appears, was prepared in Delhi by a leader from Kishtwar. Former National Conference leader Devinder Rana (whose brother, Jitendra Singh, is a minister in the prime minister’s office) is among late entrants to the BJP.