Down To 3, Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP Suffers Worst Electoral Setback in J&K Polls

"The results have shown that the PDP is the choice of people in Kashmir and BJP in Jammu... this is a historic opportunity with the government at the centre that has a clear mandate of people to deliver..." said late former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Mufti Muhammad Sayeed in February 2015 post the Assembly Elections.

Then, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) had won 28 seats, and emerged as the single largest party and went on to form the government in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).