J&K Elections: Congress' Failure Could Sharpen Communal and Other Faultlines

A second sort of conflict will now inevitably arise within the government, between the lieutenant governor and the chief minister, for the rules of business have progressively been changed to concentrate more and more power with the former. Jammu’s Hindus will clamour for even more power to be with the lieutenant-governor, and so deepen the divide even further.

NC President Farooq Abdullah told me a few weeks ago that his son, Omar, would be both chief minister and party president after the elections. Since Omar has been a chief minister with arguably more power than chief ministers of other states, he will chafe—probably articulately.

The putative protestations of ministers and legislators that they have no power to do anything for their people will result in resentment and then unrest in the Valley. Meanwhile, the increase in lethal militancy in the Jammu region could spread, and escalate. It could find takers amid this sort of resentment. If that becomes the popular mood, some NC leaders might be tempted to take up plebiscite-type themes, adding more fuel to the potential fires.