J&K Results: Erstwhile Secessionists Lost Big — but Could That Backfire? 

The most obvious takeaway from the J&K results is that the `mainstream’ has won, trouncing those who used to be counted as secessionists. As I had predicted in The Quint , the Jamaat-e-Islami did not win a single seat, and `Engineer’ Rashid’s brother scraped through with barely a 1,602 vote (two per cent) margin. And, Sajad Barkati, the demagogue of 2016, won nothing from jail.

The sidelining of separatism might seem to promise stability, but I fear the opposite. Stability, peace, and tranquillity had been obtained until the state apparatus gave Rashid’s sons a free run to campaign for him during the Lok Sabha polls.