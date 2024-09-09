Jamaat-e-Islami: Why Does the BJP Want an Islamist Party To Fight the J&K Polls?

The strange ways in which the politics is shaping up ahead of the much-anticipated assembly polls this month is exemplified by the participation of candidates affiliated with the banned Islamist group Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

The group was outlawed in February 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the aftermath of the gruesome Pulwama attack that resulted in the killing of 40 CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) soldiers.