Kathua Attack | In J&K, 7 Security Personnel Have Died in the Last 4 Days Alone

Just seven days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Parliament that the militancy in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was in its last stage, a string of militant attacks and back-to-back gunfights in the union territory (UT) of Jammu has precipitated a volatile security scenario.

The police and security forces are currently leading multiple search operations to track down the militants responsible for the deadly attack on the army on 8 July when the assailants tossed grenades and sprayed a convoy with bullets near the Machedi region of Kathua district in Jammu.

The attack resulted in the killing of five jawans of the 22 Garhwal regiment while five others sustained injuries. They were shifted to the Sub-District Hospital, Billawar, as per media reports. The carnage coincided with the anniversary of the killing of Burhan Wani, who had reignited militancy eight years ago, culminating in the 2016 uprising.