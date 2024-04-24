Lok Sabha 2024: In Odisha, is V K Pandian's Dominance Going to Cost Patnaik?

(This is the 15th in a series of insightful reports from the ground, titled The Race From India to Bharat. The author travels all across India as 960 million voters get ready to celebrate the largest festival of democracy in the world: the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. What do ordinary Indians think and feel about the past, present, and future of India? Are they convinced that the old fault lines are healing?)

(Read part one here, part two here, part three here, part four here, part five here, part six here, part seven here, part eight here, part nine here, part 10 here, part 11 here, part 12 here, part 13 here, and part 14 here.)

For more than a decade, he has been the eyes and ears of the ever-popular Naveen Patnaik who has broken the record of Jyoti Basu of being the longest-serving chief minister of a major state. When Naveen Patnaik first took oath as the chief minister of Odisha in 2000, a young 26-year-old V K Pandian from Tamil Nadu cracked the civil services entrance and became an IAS officer. Originally given the Punjab cadre, he was moved to Odisha in 2002 where he acquired something similar to a rock star following due to his hard work, innovative ideas and genuine gestures to help the poor.

Perhaps his most notable behind-the-scenes achievement has been the spectacular manner in which Odisha has promoted hockey and other sports. It is because of this, that Pandian is admired by many in Odisha. In November 2023, he took voluntary retirement and plunged full-time into politics as a leader of the ruling Biju Janata Dal. Currently, Pandian is the chairman of 5T, a transformational initiative planned by him and backed publicly by Naveen Patnaik.