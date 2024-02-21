Lok Sabha 2024: The Crumbling Citadels of the Nehru-Gandhi Dynasty

But talk to them about Rahul Gandhi and the best responses you get are polite smiles and bemused shrugs. For some strange reason, people here seem convinced that Rahul is not serious about politics. Perhaps it is the success of sustained BJP propaganda through social media platforms. Perhaps it is his own behaviour and track record. Who knows?

Even as they dismiss Rahul, voters in Raebareli seem willing to give Priyanka a chance should she decide to contest from here. Shiv Dubey runs a small restaurant cum sweet house in Lalganj. “I have no doubt that people here will vote in large numbers for Priyanka. They still have fond memories of Indira Ji and for her sake, they will ensure 'Raebareli Ki Beti' will win. Of course, after that, it will depend on her work”.

Dubey’s family have been long-time Congress fans. But he admits that barring old voters in Raebareli, the emotional connection between the family and voters is not as strong as it used to be. In 2009, Sonia had a vote share of more than 72 per cent. By 2019, it had dipped to 56 per cent.

(Sutanu Guru is the Executive Director of the CVoter Foundation. This is an opinion article and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)