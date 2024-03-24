Lok Sabha 2024: Is Devbhoomi Beyond Congress' Reach?

For this category of people, and they constitute the dominant majority of the state, the Congress's decision was inexplicable and petty. When the author was in southern Tamil Nadu and Kerala before travelling to Himachal, Ram was hardly a factor. But in Himachal, the deity dominated the narrative.

According to the veteran journalist Rajneesh Sharma who has covered Himachal for decades, it would have been wiser for the Congress, at least in Himachal, to formally send a delegation to Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony. In any case, Vikramaditya Singh had publicly announced that Ram was more important to him than the party and he had defied the party line by attending the consecration ceremony.

In Bilaspur on the way to Hamirpur, a group of youngsters talked about Anurag Thakur. According to them, the “simple” folks of the state do not like arrogance, and it seems Anurag Thakur had displayed arrogance on occasion. Not surprisingly, Pratibha Singh, the widow of Virbhadra Singh and the mother of Vikramaditya had handsomely won the by-election to the nearby Mandi Lok Sabha seat in 2021, shocking BJP supporters. The youngsters in Bilaspur say that was just a message and a warning from voters.