Himachal Pradesh Cabinet: Congress Needs to Strike Regional Balance Before 2024

Chander Kumar: MLA from Jawali in Kangra district, 78-year-old Chander Kumar is a veteran Congress leader and had first become a minister nearly four decades ago. He is also a prominent OBC face of the party in the state.

Harshwardhan Chauhan: 58-year old Chauhan is the MLA from Shillai in Sirmaur district. His father Guman Singh Chauhan also used to be MLA from Shillai. In the 2022 Assembly election, Chauhan defeated CM Jai Ram Thakur's aide Baldev Singh Tomar. Chauhan is a Rajput.

Jagat Singh Negi: 65-year-old Jagat Singh Negi is the MLA from Kinnaur and former deputy speaker of the Himachal Pradesh assembly. Negi has been an important part of apple-growers associations in Kinnaur and his appointment needs to be seen in the context of how anger among apple-growers contributed to the BJP's defeat. Negi is from a tribal community.

Vikramaditya Singh: Son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and current Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh, Vikramaditya Singh is the MLA from Shimla Rural. At 32 he would be the youngest minister in the cabinet.

Anirudh Singh: 45-year-old Anirudh Singh is the MLA from Kasumpti in Shimla district. He is also a Rajput.

Rohit Thakur: 49-year-old Rohit Thakur is the MLA from Jubbal Kotkhai in Shimla district. He was involved in the apple-growers protest.

In addition to these, CM Sukhu has appointed six MLAs as Chief Parliamentary Secretaries: