RTI, Labour Laws: From Chicago to India, How Workers Fought for Basic Rights

On 1 May this year, as they have for over 130 years, millions of workers across the world will join each other to "celebrate" Labour Day and the many workers' struggles fought locally, nationally, and globally. The day has been celebrated to mark a victory of an eight-hour working day — a red line finally accepted across the world, as one amongst many basic standards for humane working conditions.

“May Day” marked the Chicago "Haymarket uprising" of 1 May 1886, ordained by a decision taken in 1889 to call for workers across the world to mark 1st May as labour day. Workers of the world responded, and here we have it.