Explosion at Firecracker Unit Kills 11 TN Workers, Violation of Rules Alleged

On 22 March, a massive explosion at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram resulted in the deaths of at least 11 people and injured nearly 20 others.

Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to those who sustained injuries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

What happened in Kancheepuram? Narendran Fireworks at Kuruvimalai, near Orikkai village, Kancheepuram district, had reportedly violated the standard time of operation in summer, The Times of India reported. Though the factory is a licensed firecracker manufacturing unit, it reportedly did not possess a No Objection Certificate from the Fire and Rescue Service Department, South First reported.

The building that housed the manufacturing-cum-storage facility collapsed under the impact of the explosion. At least 35 workers were working inside the unit, and three others were working with chemicals outside the factory under the hot sun.