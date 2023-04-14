Why BN Rau Must Be Remembered Along With Ambedkar As Constitution’s Co-Architect

A fitting tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 133rd Jayanti is to remember his dream of establishing the country as the “United States of India.” He proposed the idea in March 1947 to one of the subcommittees of India’s Constituent Assembly.

But a few months later, when he was appointed the Chairman of the Constitution’s Drafting Committee, he began to prop up the Congress party’s vision rather than pursuing his own. I have written before about Ambedkar’s scheme and how it was never even brought up for discussion inside the Assembly.