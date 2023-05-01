International Labour Day 2023: History, Significance, Quotes, and Facts

May Day or Labour Day is celebrated every year on 1 May with an aim to honor and appreciate the contribution of the workers, specifically the labour class. The labour day had begun with a concept that started the eight hour movement thus promoting a schedule of eight hours for labour, eight hours for recreation, and eight hours for rest.

The Labour Day is also known as Worker's Day in some countries. This day is devoted to the working class and helps raise awareness about the rights of the workers among them and other people who put them on work.

The purpose of celebrating Labour Day is to honor the enormous amount of effort put in by the working class, to inform them of their rights, and to protect them against exploitation. Know the history, significance, and facts about the Labour day along with the quotes.