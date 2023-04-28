Labour Day 2023 Date: When & Why To Celebrate May Day in India?

May Day or Labour Day is celebrated every year on 1 May to honor and appreciate the great work done by workers or labour class. The eight-hour day movement, which promoted a schedule of eight hours for labour, eight hours for recreation, and eight hours for rest, is the main reason behind the start of Labour Day.

The Labour Day is also known as Worker's Day in some countries. This day is devoted to the working class and promotes awareness of their rights among them.

The purpose of celebrating Labour Day is to honour the enormous amount of effort put in by the working class, to inform them of their rights, and to safeguard them against exploitation.