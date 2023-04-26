‘Booster Pe Booster’: How Many More Vaccine Doses Before COVID-19 Leaves Us?

COVID-19 cases are on a rise (yet again) driven by a surge in the XBB.1.16 variant and its sublineage XBB.1.16+NS3_V13L.

This time around, the infection is spreading at a relatively high speed as well, even to those who've taken the vaccine and been infected already.

Does this mean we'll need another booster dose to keep the virus away? And if yes, how many more booster doses will we possibly need till this virus leaves us?

FIT reached out to experts for answers.