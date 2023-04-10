Unpaid Wages, Glitchy Attendance App: Why MGNREGA Workers Are Protesting

According to the Morcha, the last Fund transfer order (FTO) to West Bengal was released on 26 December 2021 and no payment order was released after that.

In January this year, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the total central dues to the state government under MGNREGA currently stands at Rs 6,000 crore. “The central government is not releasing MGNREGA funds to West Bengal. It owes us Rs 6,000 crore. BJP-ruled states, however, are getting funds for the 100 days’ work scheme," she said.

She said she has written several letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the same.

The Hindu reported that during a question hour in the Rajya Sabha in December 2022, Trinamool leader Jawahar Sircar asked the Rural Development Ministry for details on the states that hadn’t received funds during the financial year. In response to this, Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said that the Centre did not “discriminate” against any state.

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said, “But there are a few guidelines under the MGNREGA that all states have to follow.” She added that the funds were frozen after the state government failed to send in a detailed response to the questions raised by a Central team that investigated the implementation of the scheme in the state in 2019.