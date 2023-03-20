In Photos | Farmers Throng Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mahapanchayat
The Quint spoke to farmers, who have travelled to Delhi to partake in the Kisan Mahapanchayat, to know their demands
"Hum yahan apni rozi-roti ke liye aaye hain. Apne bachhon ke liye, apne ghar, apni zameen ke liye (We are here for our livelihood, our children, our home, and our lands)," said Anita Devi, 49, as she sat at a protest in Delhi's Ramlila Ground.
Anita, and several other women, travelled overnight, from Sasaram in Bihar to the national capital, to participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat organised by the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) — an umbrella body of farm unions — at the Ramlila Ground on Monday, 20 March.
A 15-member delegation representing SKM met with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at the Krishi Bhawan in the afternoon and submitted a demand charter.
These demands include a law to guarantee Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops, withdrawal of cases registered against farmers, compensation to families of farmers who died during the protest, pension, debt waiver, and withdrawal of the Electricity Bill.
Topics: Farmers Protest
