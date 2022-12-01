Digital Personal Data Protection Bill: 'Sarkar' May Get More Power, RTI Weaker?

Cross border data flow essentially entails the flow of personal data from one jurisdiction to another. For instance when a user submits their data to an internet portal, it may be stored in one place and processed in another. This transfer of data across countries for storage and/or processing is referred to as cross border data flow.

Explaining the difference in the mechanism for cross border data flow in the DPDP bill versus how it was proposed in the PDP bill, Tech Policy expert Trishee Goyal told The Quint:

"The DPDP Bill, 2022 does away with the PDP's three tiered classification and restrictions on transferring of cross border data flows, even as it still allows cross border transfer of personal data only to the jurisdictions notified by the central government.”

What does this mean?