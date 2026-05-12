Has Indian Democracy Outgrown Parliamentarism? What Recent Polls Tell Us

The recent elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry have once again exposed the weaknesses of India’s parliamentary system. They reveal how elections can be manipulated, governments formed through undemocratic means, coalitions rendered unstable, and large majorities turned authoritarian. More troublingly, these are not isolated failures but structural flaws for which parliamentarianism offers no real remedy.

In West Bengal, the BJP handed Mamata Banerjee’s TMC a crushing defeat, but the election itself was deeply controversial. Weeks before polling, India’s Election Commission—operating under the BJP-led Central government—removed nearly 12 percent of voters from the electoral rolls. Analysts have argued that these deletions exceeded the BJP’s margin of victory in 99 of the state’s 294 constituencies.