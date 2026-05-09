Tamil Nadu Row: Governors Cannot Become Political Gatekeepers in Hung Assemblies

The office of the Governor was never meant to be used for politics. Yet, every few years, India is reminded how Raj Bhavans can be used to distort constitutional morality while pretending to defend it.

The latest controversy arises out of Tamil Nadu, where Governor Rajendra Arlekar has reportedly refused to invite the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the single largest party in the in 2026 Assembly elections, to form the government this raises serious constitutional concerns.