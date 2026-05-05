SIR May Not Have Won Bengal for BJP. That Doesn’t Make It Fair.

There is a sophisticated neatness to the argument that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls did not “win” West Bengal for the Bharatiya Janata Party. Numbers also back this argument: the BJP’s victory was too large, the swing too wide, and the anti-incumbency too visible to be explained by the SIR exercise alone.

First, let's get the statistics out of our way. At the end of counting day, BJP stood at 206 seats with a vote share of 45.84 percent against Trinamool Congress' 80 seats with a 40.80 percent vote share. BJP completely swept nine districts, including Purba Medinipur, the hill districts, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram and Paschim Bardhaman, while TMC’s strongest resistance came from minority-heavy belts such as Murshidabad, Malda and parts of North and South 24 Parganas. A fall of almost 8 percent in TMC's vote share as compared to 2021 is being attributed to multiple factors including anti-incumbency, corruption, and communal polarisation.