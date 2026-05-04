DMK Defeated in TN Polls: Vijay's Fandom Outran Legacy, But There’s More to It

The temptation is to explain the DMK’s fall primarily through the rise of Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). That explanation is not wrong, but it is incomplete.

Political formations do not weaken simply because an outsider appears. They weaken when they have already created the conditions for one. Understanding where that space came from matters more than simply cataloguing the TVK’s rise.

Clearly, the TVK’s surge was not driven by a careful evaluation of governance records, ideological platforms, or candidate quality. In many constituencies, voters barely knew who the party’s candidates were. What drew them was Vijay, or more precisely, the film persona of Vijay, cultivated over decades of cinema and carefully managed visibility. The support is better understood as cultural rather than political: a conversion of fan loyalty into electoral momentum. The constant invocation of “change” was, in effect, a respectable cover for what was really a vote for a familiar face from the silver screen.

There was little evidence of appetite for change in any substantive sense. The contrast with the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) will make it clearer. NTK has spent over a decade constructing a coherent ideological alternative to Dravidian politics. If substantive change had genuinely motivated voters, it would have been a natural beneficiary. It was not.