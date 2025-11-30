What if India's Democracy Was Built on Proportional Representation?

To be fair, there were a few worthies who tried to raise the issue. “The one pervading evil of democracy is the tyranny of the majority that succeeds in carrying elections…the only remedy is Proportional Representation. It increases the influence of thousands of those who would have no voice in Government, and it brings men more near an equality by so contriving that no vote shall be wasted and that every voter shall contribute to bring into Parliament a member of his own choice and opinion”, pleaded Kazi Syed Karimuddin. He got some support from members like Zahirul Lari and perhaps a handful of others.

But Ambedkar was dismissive. “Proportional Representation by means of the single transferable vote is not practicable at all. These are large constituencies…Further, we are not an advanced country; many of the people are not literate.”

Now here’s the second shocker. I have emphasised single transferable vote in Ambedkar’s quote. Why? Because that’s not the most scientific or widespread form of PR. Instead, it’s the “list PR” system that’s the real thing. Parties create lists of candidates, ensuring gender/ethnic/religious balance, in sync with their political ideologies. Candidates are elected to Parliament in proportion to the votes polled by respective parties.

For example, if Parliament has 100 seats and your party gets 40 percent of the votes (eg, BJP), then the first 40 candidates in your list make it, who are all likely to be Hindus, including Brahmins, Other Backward Classes, and Dalits. If you get 20 percent (eg, Congress), then the first 20 of your listed nominees are elected, which may include 10 Hindus, six Muslims, two Sikhs, and two tribals. If you get five percent (eg, Bahujan Samaj Party), your five candidates are likely to be Dalits. If you get two percent (eg, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen), you will send another two Muslims to Parliament.