Assam is Now the ‘Gujarat of the Northeast’: How BJP Cemented Its Hold

As expected, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returned to power for the third time in Assam. This time, the alliance secured over three-fourths majority, increasing its tally to 102 seats, with the BJP alone crossing the majority mark of 64 by securing 82 seats.

This isn’t just another victory for the saffron party. Along with its allies, the BJP has either won or swept all the regions—from Upper Assam and North Assam to Central Assam, Lower Assam, and Barak Valley.

The saffron party contested 90 seats and polled 37.81 percent, an increase of 4.6 percent votes. The NDA increased its vote percentage to 48.01 percent, an increase of 3.5 percent.

NDA ally Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) increased its tally from 9 to 10, while Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), which fought the last election in alliance with the Congress, saw its seats go up from 6 to 10. Last time, the NDA included the Bodo regional party, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL). This time, it was replaced by the BPF. Notably, the UPPL, which won 6 seats last time, contested alone and scored a zero.

On the other hand, the Congress-led Asom Sanmilito Mancha (ASOM) bloc was decimated, securing only 21 seats. The Congress was reduced to 19 from 29 seats, while its ally Raijor Dal increased its tally from 1 to 2. Baddruddin Ajmal’s All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) performed poorly with only 2 seats, while the Trinamool Congress managed to open its account in the state after a gap of 15 years.