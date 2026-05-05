Change at the Cost of Secularism? Bengal Voters on BJP Wave, Anti-TMC Mood

As lakhs tuned in to news channels to watch the West Bengal Assembly results, many felt an uncanny sense of déjà vu. It reminded them of the moment 15 years ago when they had watched the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) decimate 34 years of Left rule.

This year, it was Mamata who wore the loser's cap. And the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), demolishing 15 years of TMC rule and reducing the party to double digits, emerged as the victor.

For Tarit Sarkar, a 63-year-old Left voter, this historic upset brought a sense of poetic justice.

Recalling the day the TMC won its first state election, he tells The Quint, "Mamata had won on the back of her 'paribartan' wave. Now, the BJP has won on the same plank of 'change'. Back then, critics had lamented the loss of Bengal's identity as we knew it then. They said the masses had voted for populism, and not ideology. This time too, the voters seem to have chosen opportunity over ideology or identity."