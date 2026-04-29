Raghav Chadha & the AAP-BJP Merger: Constitutional in Text, Suspect in Spirit

The Schedule sought to secure a measure of stability by attaching legal consequences to such shifts and treating them as grounds for disqualification.

It identifies three broad categories of disqualification.

Voluntarily giving up membership of a political party.

Joining another political party after election.

Voting or abstaining from voting in the House contrary to the direction of the party.

The underlying premise is clear—legislators elected on a party ticket ought not to depart from it in a manner that undermines the electoral mandate.

However, the operation of the law over time reveals structural tensions that call into question whether it continues to serve that objective.

An important exception to the Schedule is found in the case of a ‘merger’ (Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule).