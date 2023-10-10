Caste Census: Bridging Historical Disparities, Charting Path to Social Equality

India, a nation celebrated for its cultural diversity and robust democratic framework, stands at a crucial juncture in its pursuit of social justice.

Conducting a caste census has become a subject of extensive nationwide debate and consideration. Historically, individuals from marginalised castes have faced social ostracism, discrimination, exclusion, and limited access to resources and opportunities.

A comprehensive understanding of caste demographics is essential for formulating precisely targeted policies and initiatives tailored to the unique needs of marginalised communities.

This necessity gains greater salience in light of the Bihar Jaati Adharit Ganana (Bihar caste-based survey) findings, which the Bihar government unveiled under the leadership of Nitish Kumar on 2 October 2023.