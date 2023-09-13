Why is Mamata Banerjee Not Backing the 'INDIA' Alliance for a Caste Census?

Mamata Banerjee at an 'INDIA' alliance meeting.
It is now being widely that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during the last meeting of the 'INDIA' alliance in Mumbai, had blocked a joint resolution of all opposition parties to demand a nationwide caste census.
Both the ruling parties of Bihar, the Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), had called for a strong resolution in favour of caste census from the alliance, and got backing from parties like Samajwadi Paty, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK) and Communist Party of India (Marxist), the and Congress party.
According to the English daily The Telegraph, the TMC supremo’s hardline approach against caste census “was not taken kindly by many leaders who felt this position was not in tune with the overall direction of INDIA politics.”
However, there is a paradox here.
Unlike in the previous Congress and Left governments, where caste was never considered a determinant political category in the electoral realm, Mamata Banerjee as CM had played a major role in augmenting the role of caste in the social and political life of West Bengal.
Then what explains her opposition to a proposed caste census that may the state in better channeling the welfare schemes and in reaching out to actual beneficiaries?
The answer may lie in the historical context in which caste was made irrelevant in the state.
Asok Mitra, former Registrar General of India who supervised many of the important census exercises post-independence once , “There must be something odd about a state which, professedly so secular and anti-sectarian, has yet not produced a single Jagjivan Ram, Kamraj, Buta Singh or Rafi Ahmed Kidwai to hold major portfolio.”
But it is not that such figures were always absent in the political landscape of West Bengal. l, the leader of the Dalit movement in Eastern India emerged from the same location and became a figure of prominence in the history of India and Pakistan.
However, soon after partition, the alleged decline of caste consciousness in this region owes to specific political discourse by the Congress and Communist parties.
Historian Shekhar Bandhopadhyay that the partition violence and refugee influx "led to a rephrasing of the idioms of victimhood and resistance, placing less emphasis on caste and focusing more on the predicament of displacement and the struggles of the refugees."
And this is one of the reasons why Dalit refugees were increasingly drawn towards class-based politics offered by the Communist parties at that juncture.
Academic Dwaipayan Sen , “What is clear is that from the very first days of the Republic, West Bengal’s caste elites have consistently expressed their distaste for the exceptional provisions of differentiated citizenship.”
He has a point as most of the Chief Ministers in the history of West Bengal had opposed progressive policies on caste in their time. So the first CM of the state Prafulla Chandra Ghosh in 1948 while arguing on the draft constitution among the members of the West Bengal assembly , "The sooner this reservation goes the better."
He concluded, "We are all free now, and there should be no reservation.’"
Many others from the ruling Congress in the assembly joined him in the chorus demanding that benefits for the Scheduled Castes must go. In 1979, when the Mandal Commission was constituted to study socially and educationally backward classes it did not receive a positive response from the then West Bengal government headed by Jyoti Basu from the CPM. There are two castes and they are rich and poor, the government back then.
Recently the decision by the Bihar government to conduct a caste census despite the it faced in Patna High Court and in the Supreme Court of India, and from private parties and the Modi government, have given an excellent opportunity to the opposition parties to coalesce around social justice politics.
The last time an all-India caste census was done was in 1931 and thereafter, the practice was stopped in independent India despite many Bahujan leaders and court expressing their opinion in favour of the exercise.
Just like Bihar government, which has correctly that they do not have correct data on the Other Backward Classes, the West Bengal government should order a similar exercise in the state as the BJP is consistently targeting the CM on her OBC politics.
However, if we see emerging from West Bengal, then many universities, even today, have failed to implement the reservation policies meant for the OBC Muslims.
The problem of identification of OBCs has come back to haunt the West Bengal government because no actual data exists on different backward class communities. The government had not prepared any list of OBCs till 1993.
Soon after a year, they prepared an OBC list in haste which had 64 caste groups, where it identified eight of them as Muslim OBCs. The last time a statewide exercise to collect data on caste and tribes of Bengal was conducted in 1951 under the census superintendent Asok Mitra.
Without updating this data, successive West Bengal governments have often recycled it to prepare their own list of OBCs. Currently, the OBC list prepared under the Mamata Government has been challenged by BJP and a constitutional body like the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) who that 118 groups among the 179 of total OBC communities are Muslims in the state.
Again, they have particularly targeted the identification process of these OBC communities by the Bengal government who have relied on reports prepared by the Cultural Research Institute in Kolkata.
Like in other states, it may happen that such a exercise will show that in West Bengal as well, a small number of upper caste groups have a disproportionate share of benefits.
But the question remains if she is going to buck the tradition of PC Ghosh and Jyoti Basu, and align with the socially progressive policies of her time.
(Adil Hossain is a DPhil, International Development student at Merton College, Oxford. He can be reached at @adilhossain. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
