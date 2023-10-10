Rajasthan Elections: Can Caste Census Help Ashok Gehlot Consolidate OBCs?

The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on 7 October announced that it would be conducting a caste census on the lines of the exercise recently completed by the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar. The announcement came just in time as two days later, on 9 October, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, besides Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

The elections in Rajasthan have been advanced by two weeks compared to 2018. The polling had taken place on 7 December in 2018, this time it will be on 23 November.

Coming back to the caste census, will it have an impact in the elections? Can it help Gehlot?

There are four aspects to this.