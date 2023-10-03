Bihar Caste Census: Is it a National Gamechanger? That Will Depend On...

On 2 October, the Bihar government released the findings of the caste census it conducted this year.

This is no doubt a significant win for the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar that had to fight in court to establish its right to conduct such a survey.

This is the category-wise break-up of Bihar's population as given in the caste census:

Backward Castes: 27.13%

Extremely Backward Castes: 36.01%

Scheduled Castes: 19.65%

Scheduled Tribes: 1.68%

Unreserved: 15.52%

This article will try to answer these two questions: