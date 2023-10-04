'Bihar Caste Census Breaks the Myth That Muslims Are a Monolith': Ali Anwar

Over 90 years after the first caste census was carried out by British in 1931, Bihar released the much-awaited caste survey which not only makes it clear that the OBCs and EBCs comprise 63% of the population but it also gives the proportions of Muslim castes and sub-castes in the state.

In 1931, Muslims comprised 14.6% of the state's total population. The share of Muslims have gone up by just 3% in over nearly a century, now standing at 17.7% of the state's total population of 13 crore.

The Quint spoke with Ali Anwar Ansari, Founder and National President of 'Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz' and a former MP of Rajya Sabha who had served for two terms. His fight to bring about a caste census to reveal realities of underprivileged Muslims is over a decade old.

He had first raised the cause as a special mention on 18 December 2009 in Parliament. However, he claims no one supported him then. With the support of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Lalu Prasad and BJP’s Gopinath Munde, it was raised in Lok Sabha in 2010 but it never materialised.

Now that the Bihar's caste survey is out, what does it mean for Muslims?