DU Student's NSA Case: Allahabad HC Rightly Warns of 'Orwellian Dystopia'

On the District Magistrate's Conduct

The Court was particularly critical of the conduct of DM Medha Roopam, holding that where the police report contained only allegations without credible supporting material, the DM was expected to examine the record "threadbare" before deciding whether the stringent provisions of the NSA were warranted. The Bench observed that Chaudhary was a female student activist with no previous criminal record, and the material did not show that she had incited violence.

The Court concluded that the "conduct of the District Magistrate Gautam Buddha Nagar who passed the impugned order, is worthy of derision". It further held that the DM "desired to set an example" out of Chaudhary and deter others from exercising their right to freedom of speech and expression in public spaces in support of labourers.

On Discrepancies in the Police Case

The Court found serious discrepancies regarding Chaudhary's arrest. Noting that the notice under Section 130 BNSS bore a GD number generated after the alleged arrest time, the Court observed: "Mentioning the GD (General Diary) number in the notice under Section 130 of the BNSS reveals that the Petitioner was already arrested and the procedure of giving a notice under Section 130 of the BNSS was ex post facto the arrest and nothing more than a sham". The Court agreed with Justice Achal Sachdev that "the notice u/s. 130 of the BNSS was prepared after the arrest of the Petitioner and that is the reason why the time of issuance is not mentioned in the notice and its omission is deliberate".

On the Absence of Incitement Evidence

While examining WhatsApp conversations and videos relied upon by the State, the Bench repeatedly asked the State to identify material showing that Chaudhary had incited people to indulge in rioting, arson, or destruction of public and private property.