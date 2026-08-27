The Constitutional Issues With Devendra Fadnavis’ Veto Power Over Ministers

For the better part of the last decade, Indian politics has followed a familiar script. Centrally appointed Governors won’t sign bills, complicate the formation of elected state governments, sit on decisions indefinitely, or find other ways to slow-walk an elected government.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, West Bengal, Delhi, and, most recently, Jammu and Kashmir are States and Union Territories that come to mind, having been at the centre of such political slugfests and, on occasion, court battles.

But that familiar pattern now has a new twist in Maharashtra, where the issue is not a Governor obstructing the functioning of an elected government but a veto within the Cabinet itself under Maharashtra’s new Government Rules of Business, 2026.